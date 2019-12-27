The Tate family deal with the fall out of Graham Foster's shocking Christmas Day revelations at Emmerdale's legendary Home Farm...

Emmerdale’s Graham Foster’s Christmas Day explosion is still causing shockwaves in Friday’s episode at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Home Farm played host to all-out warfare on Christmas Day.

When Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) interrupted the Tates’ fancy lunch, Kim (Claire King), Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) and Andrea (Anna Nightingale) were sent reeling as the bombshells landed.

Not one to take things lying down, Kim fought back and soon enough, WWIII had erupted!

The shocking scenes left pub cook Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) – who’d been drafted in to cater for Kim’s clan – ever more sure that he didn’t want his son Leo getting any closer to his mother Rhona’s scary-ass bloke Graham.

The dust is yet to settle but enemy lines have been drawn. As Kim tries to convince Jamie that they make a stronger team if they stick together, village vet Rhona is worrying about her reputation having been dragged into the mess…

As the murky fallout continues one thing is certain – the repercussions are going to be MASSIVE.