Emmerdale spoilers! Hope at last for jailed Marlon Dingle!

In prison, Marlon Dingle is given something to cling on to – is there light at the end of his very dark tunnel?

Emmerdale‘s Marlon Dingle is given hope in the second of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been jailed for weeks on end for a crime he didn’t commit, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) has been through the worst of times.

He’s been taken away from his kids, and told that the odds are stacked against him as the evidence that he murdered Graham Foster mounted, diminishing his chances of getting out.

The gentle chef has found every second excruciating. Knock after knock has followed his wrongful incarceration. But hope is on the horizon… Has Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) baked him a cake with a file in it?

Meanwhile, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is still struggling to process the huge news she’s been given. Will wise words from Pollard (Chris Chittell) help her handle the shock?

Elsewhere, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is still struggling to help her upset son Arthur. As she leans on her dad Doug (Duncan Preston) will he be able to hand out any pearls of parenting wisdom?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.