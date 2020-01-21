Emmerdale spoilers! Horror for Rhona who learns the news that Graham’s been murdered!

Rhona Goskirk finds out her AWOL boyfriend Graham Foster has been murdered

Emmerdale‘s Rhona Goskirk learns the deadly news about Graham Foster in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

While us at home know Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) is a goner everyone in Emmerdale, bar the murderer, has no idea he’s been killed. No one more so than his girlfriend Rhona Goskirk, who’s wondering where the hell her man has got to as they’ve missed their ferry to France which was meant to be their new beginning away from all the sagas in the village.

A knock at the door at Smithy heralds bad news for the vet who reels in utter disbelief as police inform her Graham’s body has been found and it’s looking like foul play.

The gruesome discovery of Graham’s frost-covered corpse is made by Billy (Jay Kontzle) and Priya (Fiona Wade) while they’re out looking for Tip the dog. After calling the police, who rush over to the site (under the village bridge), Priya tells the detectives about Marlon (Mark Charnock) and Graham’s row… Has she put the chef in the suspect spotlight?