Police stride into the cafe and arrest horrified Lydia who's done nothing wrong…

Emmerdale favourite Lydia Dingle has been set up in the first of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It was going so well for Lydia Dingle.

At the cafe, she was all dressed up for her interview. Having fought her nerves, the cleaner had put herself out there and applied for a pupil liaison job at a school. Lydia (Karen Blick) had nailed the zoom interview.

But she had no time to bask in her success when Sam rushed into the cafe with the police who went on to arrest Lydia on suspicion of running a pension scam scheme!

Of course Lydia’s barely able to operate a computer let alone pull off an online scam.

So who’s done the crime and framed her?

As the ugly scene unfolds, Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) pours oil on to the fire by wondering whether Lydia’s guilty.

While the Dingles bay for her blood, distraught Sam (James Wooton) is all about finding out who’s done this to his wife and erupts in anger when he reckons he might have sussed it…

Elsewhere Bear’s (Joshua Richards) cross when he spots Faith (Sally Dexter) flirting with Pollard Chris Chittell) and wants revenge.

Ethan (Emile John) continues to confide in Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) about the hunt for his mum but clams up when his vicar dad interrupts.

Will Manpreet tell her ex Charles (Kevin Mathurin) what’s going on?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.