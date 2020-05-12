Emmerdale spoilers! Is Mandy about to find out Paul’s befriended Vinny?

As Mandy and Lydia speculate about Vinny's new friend Alex, Mandy goes online looking for answers…

Emmerdale’s suspicious Mandy Dingle has a rummage on social media Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Vinny (Bradley Johnson) raving about this Alex who’s working at the scrapyard, Mandy (Lisa Riley) is curious.

As she and Lydia (Karen Blick) talk about Vinny’s newfound friendship they get to wondering if there’s more to it. While protective Mandy is worried that Vinny is being used in some way, Lydia has another theory and suggests ‘Alex’ is actually female and is his girlfriend!

Determined to get to the bottom of the mystery, Mandy has a rummage on social media. But will she find out the truth of the matter and learn Alex is Paul (Reece Dinsdale), Vinny’s long-lost dad who Mandy sent packing a few weeks back?

Leanna’s (Mimi Slinger) so upset about her dad Liam’s (Jonny McPherson) relationship with Leyla (Roxy Shahidi), fingers point when the Take A Vow office gets trashed… But is Leanna to blame for the vandalism?