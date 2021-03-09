Emmerdale spoilers! It’s a BIG day for Marlon and Rhona

Emmerdale's Marlon has plenty to celebrate...

Emmerdale favourite Marlon is feeling proud in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Marlon and Rhona have had a big week, not only has Marlon now officially got a share in the Woolpack, but they have also gone public with their romance for the first time.

The pair bit the bullet and revealed they were a couple after getting together earlier this year.

But while Rhona thought they’d done well to keep the fact they’d rekindled things under wraps, she was surprised when her friends revealed they’d worked it out ages ago.

With the news out in the open, the pair then decided it was time to tell their kids about their relationship.

But that’s not the only major event going on in Marlon’s life this week.

He is thrilled when Charity signs over her share of the pub to him, and today he is proud as punch as he shows Rhona his name above the door.

The pair have got plenty to celebrate – can their happy streak continue?

Elsewhere, Nate is feeling the pressure of being a new parent.

Nate and Tracy welcomed their daughter Frankie into the world recently, and the sleepless nights have started to take their toll.

Sleep-deprived and exhausted, Nate bumps into David, who is on hand with some sound parenting advice.

Having recently gone through the newborn stages with his son, Theo, David offers Nate some wise words when it comes to looking after little ones.

Will Nate take David’s advice onboard?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.