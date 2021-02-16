Emmerdale spoilers - Nate Robinson is soon to become a dad – and has a plan to get past his phobia of blood…

Emmerdale’s Tracy is cracking up in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With pregnant Tracy about ready to pop it really is crunch time. But Nate still hasn’t got shot of his phobia of blood and guts.

Seeing as the due date is looming, Nate (Jurell Carter) takes drastic measures, much to Tracy’s (Amy Walsh) amusement! But will his self-set test work and push him through the pain barrier and come out winning?

The Kings are put through hell when Carl goes missing. Jimmy (Nick Miles) recoils in horror when his lad later reappears with his birth mum Juliette (Amelia Curtis) who says she wants access or she’s going to instruct a solicitor to sort it.

Jimmy insists Juliette keep her distance from his family but little does he know, Carl has got his birth mum’s phone number…

Over at Mulberry, Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) is worrying about Gabby (Rosie Bentham) who’s got pregnant by Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln). In conversation with Jai (Chris Bisson) Laurel admits she’s terrified she’s going to lose her stepdaughter to the ruthless family up at Home Farm.