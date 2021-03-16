Emmerdale spoilers: It’s WAR between Kim and Andrea once again

Andrea prepares herself for a fight as her divorce gets underway...

Andrea and Kim Tate clash over cash in Friday’s episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Andrea and Jamie Tate’s divorce proceedings are well under way, but as always, Jamie’s interfering mum, Kim, is sticking her oar in.

The trouble starts when Andrea makes it clear she is going to fight for what is rightfully hers in the settlement.

Andrea wants Dale View as part of the divorce, craving the security the property would offer her and young daughter, Millie.

However, her demands don’t go down well with Kim and soon World War Three is erupting at Home Farm.

Kim accuses Andrea of being a gold digger and soon the women are fighting, with Jamie stuck in the middle once again.

But will Andrea get what she wants eventually?

Or is this a fight that Kim is determined not to lose?

Elsewhere, Aaron is still smarting over the trouble that Mack left him in with the police.

Soon her finds himself a distraction as he teams up with Sam, but what have the pair got planned?

Jimmy is in hot water in Friday’s episode of Emmerdale when he is caught out after being followed by Juliette’s private investigator.

Also, Paul gives Vinny advice on his speech for the wedding.

But with Vinny still keeping the secret that Paul was the one who beat him up and left him unconscious, how much longer can the truth remain hidden?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.