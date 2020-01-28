Emmerdale spoilers: Has Jai Sharma beaten his drug addiction?

Jai has unexpectedly checked out of rehab and returned home on Emmerdale. But has he beaten his drug addiction... or NOT?

Has Jai Sharma (played by Chris Bisson) beaten his drug addiction on Emmerdale? (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)

The troubled businessman unexpectedly returned home early from rehab on yesterday’s episode of the ITV soap, much to the surprise of his girlfriend Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy).

But does this mean Jai is back on track, and won’t be resorting to cocaine use to get him through the day? Or has he checked out of rehab too soon?

Meanwhile, there’s the matter of Laurel’s son, Arthur (Alfie Clarke) who has just confessed to being the REAL culprit who has been bullying and terrorising Jai’s young son, Archie over the past few months.

Jai mistakenly accused villager Jimmy King (Nick Miles) of hurting Archie while he was in his care. Will the terrible truth be enough to drive stressed-out Jai back to drugs again?

Also in this episode, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is intrigued to make a discovery as she heads off on the spa day that Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) gifted her.

Could her discovery have anything to do with Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), who has been getting closer to Belle, since his marriage to Andrea hit the rocks after SHOCK revelations at Christmas?

Elsewhere, Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) is tempted after making a discovery. But WHAT does Wendy find out?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV