Emmerdale spoilers! Will ex-addict Jai Sharma give in to temptation and take drugs?

Jai Sharma has bought some drugs but will the former addict succumb and actually take them?

Emmerdale‘s Jai Sharma must decide whether to give up on his sobriety in the first of Thursdays episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the outdoor pursuits office, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) is a man on the edge.

Not coping with the stress of work he’s fallen back on old habits and called in some coke. But so far, he’s managed not to go near it. With the drugs stashed in his desk drawer, former addict Jai must decide whether he’s going to cave…

The bad blood continues to rage between Marlon (Mark Charnock) and Rhona (Zoe Henry), the chef calls in to pick up their son’s PE kit. Marlon’s really upset about how bad things have got between them. But they’re only going to get worse when Rhona finds Leo’s passport seems to have gone and decides Marlon’s taken it.

Taking steps to make peace with the horrific rape she endured which lead to a pregnancy, new mum Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) prepares for her first counselling session. And Aaron (Danny Miller) tells Liv (Isobel Steele) he’s made a decision…