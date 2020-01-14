Emmerdale spoilers! Jai wants Graham Foster DEAD when he exposes his drug abuse to his loved ones

When Jai's drug habit is revealed to his loved ones by Graham Foster, his family life left in tatters and Jai wants revenge

Emmerdale‘s Jai Sharma wants to kill Graham Foster after he exposes his drug abuse in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the week of special episodes – during which the same day plays out from a different character’s perspective as they’re all given a motive to murder Graham Foster –  Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) is in the spotlight.

Graham is murdered in Emmerdale

Graham’s a dead man and these are the suspects: Andrea Tate, Al Chapman, Jamie Tate, Charity Dingle, Claire King, Jai Sharma and Marlon Dingle

Put-upon Jai is already struggling from the pressure of working for Kim Tate (Claire King) and feels she and her right-hand man Al (Michael Wildman) have left him to carry the can with the grand opening of their new venture, the Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits centre.

Turning to drugs for a pep, the relapsed addict gets to work and is soon saving the day. But when he heads out in his car, high as a kite, and has a collision with Graham (Andrew Scarborough) his toxic abuse gets outed.

When Jai realises Graham has told his girlfriend Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) everything, the situation goes from dreadful to absolutely dire when his dad Rishi (Bhasker Patel) intercepts his son’s latest drugs delivery.

Rishi finds Jai's drugs in Emmerdale

Rishi Sharma is utterly horrified when he intercepts Jai’s drugs and learns his son has succumbed to his former addiction

All too soon Jai’s family life is in tatters and, deciding it’s Graham’s fault, Jai vows to make him pay…

Jai makes Graham pay in Emmerdale

You’ve ruined my life! Jai Sharma wants Graham Foster wiped off the face of the Earth

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

 