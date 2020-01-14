When Jai's drug habit is revealed to his loved ones by Graham Foster, his family life left in tatters and Jai wants revenge

Emmerdale‘s Jai Sharma wants to kill Graham Foster after he exposes his drug abuse in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the week of special episodes – during which the same day plays out from a different character’s perspective as they’re all given a motive to murder Graham Foster – Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) is in the spotlight.

Put-upon Jai is already struggling from the pressure of working for Kim Tate (Claire King) and feels she and her right-hand man Al (Michael Wildman) have left him to carry the can with the grand opening of their new venture, the Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits centre.

Turning to drugs for a pep, the relapsed addict gets to work and is soon saving the day. But when he heads out in his car, high as a kite, and has a collision with Graham (Andrew Scarborough) his toxic abuse gets outed.

When Jai realises Graham has told his girlfriend Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) everything, the situation goes from dreadful to absolutely dire when his dad Rishi (Bhasker Patel) intercepts his son’s latest drugs delivery.

All too soon Jai’s family life is in tatters and, deciding it’s Graham’s fault, Jai vows to make him pay…

Emmerdale continues on ITV.