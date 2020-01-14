Torn-apart Tate couple, Andrea and Jamie want Graham gone when he meddles in their failing marriage… again

Emmerdale‘s estranged couple Andrea and Jamie Tate want deadly revenge on Graham Foster when he causes more heartache in the first of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s Andrea and Jamie Tate’s turn in the spotlight as the week of special episodes continue.

But when Graham is found dead on Friday was it the torn-apart Tate couple who murdered him as a result of this episode’s bitter clash?

Once again the action is centred around the opening of the Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits Centre, and as the day unfolds Andrea (Anna Nightingale) realises her estranged husband Jamie (Alex Lincoln) has hired a PI to tail her.

Sickened by the lengths Jamie will go to to get payback for her one-night stand with Graham (Andrew Scarborough), Andrea turns to her one-time lover , who is SAS-trained, for help.

But Andrea lives to regret dealing with the devil when she and Jamie end up having an important conversation only for Graham to intervene and reveal Andrea tried to collude with him against her husband!

Jamie is disgusted that she would do such a thing, Andrea’s furious at being exposed – and both want Graham silenced… for good.

Do the Tates kill Graham, or is his murder at the hands of one of the other suspects?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.