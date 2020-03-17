Emmerdale spoilers! Jamie and Belle forget about their partners and kiss!

After a row with Belle, Jamie Tate gets passionate with her – and later gets steamy with Andrea with whom he's recently rekindled their marriage

Emmerdale's Jamie Tate has two women on the go in Wednesday's episode on ITV from 7pm

An angry clash leads to passion for vets Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper)!

Belle is furious that Jamie has got back with his wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) and lets him have it. But when Jamie explains he’s only gone there out of guilt, the sexual tension boils over and leads to passion as the pair forget about their partners Andrea (Anna Nightingale) and Ellis (Aaron Anthony).

While Jamie and Belle are getting frisky, Andrea’s waiting for her hubby and after checking her watch a bunch of times, eventually starts calling his mobile. When Jamie finally arrives he lies about where he’s been and is unable to resist when Andrea pounces on him!

At the cafe, it’s time for the re-launch.

As Pollard (Chris Chittell) and Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) introduce the crowd to the new menu, Jimmy (Nick Miles), Matty (Ash Palmisciano) and Dan (Liam Fox) get stuck into the free booze.

Elsewhere, it’s awks for Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) who are admonished by their kids, and also for Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) and Luke (Max Parker) who run into each other for the first time since things changed.