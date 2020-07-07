Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Jamie Tate tells wife Andrea he loves Belle Dingle!

Sarah Waterfall

At Home Farm, the Tates' broken marriage blows up as Jamie breaks Andrea's heart

Emmerdale’s Jamie Tate is done with his marriage in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Things at Home Farm are fraught. Not only are the Tate couple covering up Jamie’s (Alex Lincoln) crime – which saw him mow down Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) in his car – but their marriage is tatters following his affair with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper).

Andrea spies on Jamie and Belle in Emmerdale

The way they were: Belle Dingle and married vet Jamie Tate have been having an affair but things have gone haywire since his wife Andrea revealed she knew all about it…

As Andrea (Anna Nightingale) counsels Jamie about keeping his crime from his mum Kim (Claire King) she insists they need to put on a united front. Belle catches them parading around the village together and is wounded. Ignoring Andrea’s guidelines, Jamie chases after her to talk…

Later, back at Home Farm, Andrea is angling for a date night with Jamie and is stunned when he declares he’s no longer in love with her – he loves Belle.

Desperate to keep her family together, Andrea vows that if Jamie tries to leave her, she’ll report his hit-and-run to the police.

Up at the hospital, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) wants answers on Moira’s condition. He’s terrified he’s going to lose his wife. Will Cain live to regret refusing to forgive his wife for her affair with Nate (Jurell Carter)?

Popping up to the farm to check on Moira’s business, Cain’s stunned when he finds her business partner Rhona (Zoe Henry) with Nate. He reels when he discovers the pair have struck a deal behind Moira’s back. As the conversation continues, Kim (Claire King) arrives and finds out she’s been duped by Rhona and her employee Nate… Will furious Kim listen when they try to explain they meant no harm?

What has Cain interrupted in Emmerdale

Cain arrives at Butlers Farm to find Rhona, Moira’s business partner, talking to Nate, the man who blew the Dingle marriage apart. He’s astonished when he finds out about the secret business deal the pair have established behind Moira’s back

Kim goes on the warpath in Emmerdale

Kim Tate then arrives at the farm and she gets up to speed she is furious with Nate for double-crossing her. Can Rhona and Nate get Kim to believe they’re not trying to mess with her?

At the cafe, Bob (Tony Audenshaw) is holding the fort for Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) when bad news arrives. But Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) has a solution which could solve the problem…

Nicola has a suggestion for Bob in Emmerdale

Bob is holding the fort at the cafe,  while owner Brenda is away, when bad news arrives…

Nicola has a suggestion for Bob in Emmerdale

… Will Nicola’s suggestion be well received?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

