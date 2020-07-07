Emmerdale spoilers! Jamie Tate tells wife Andrea he loves Belle Dingle!

At Home Farm, the Tates' broken marriage blows up as Jamie breaks Andrea's heart

Emmerdale’s Jamie Tate is done with his marriage in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Things at Home Farm are fraught. Not only are the Tate couple covering up Jamie’s (Alex Lincoln) crime – which saw him mow down Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) in his car – but their marriage is tatters following his affair with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper).

As Andrea (Anna Nightingale) counsels Jamie about keeping his crime from his mum Kim (Claire King) she insists they need to put on a united front. Belle catches them parading around the village together and is wounded. Ignoring Andrea’s guidelines, Jamie chases after her to talk…

Later, back at Home Farm, Andrea is angling for a date night with Jamie and is stunned when he declares he’s no longer in love with her – he loves Belle.

Desperate to keep her family together, Andrea vows that if Jamie tries to leave her, she’ll report his hit-and-run to the police.

Up at the hospital, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) wants answers on Moira’s condition. He’s terrified he’s going to lose his wife. Will Cain live to regret refusing to forgive his wife for her affair with Nate (Jurell Carter)?

Popping up to the farm to check on Moira’s business, Cain’s stunned when he finds her business partner Rhona (Zoe Henry) with Nate. He reels when he discovers the pair have struck a deal behind Moira’s back. As the conversation continues, Kim (Claire King) arrives and finds out she’s been duped by Rhona and her employee Nate… Will furious Kim listen when they try to explain they meant no harm?

At the cafe, Bob (Tony Audenshaw) is holding the fort for Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) when bad news arrives. But Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) has a solution which could solve the problem…

Emmerdale continues on ITV.