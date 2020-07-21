Emmerdale spoilers! Jamie Tate fools his blackmailer wife Andrea

At Home Farm, Andrea reckons she's in charge of her dysfunctional marriage but Jamie is just getting started

Emmerdale’s Jamie Tate rolls out his game plan in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) may not be wearing her smug smile for much longer if her husband Jamie (Alex Lincoln) has got anything to do with it.

Having had an affair with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) he wants out of his marriage to Andrea but Andrea has blackmailed him to stay in married or else she’ll tell the police he was driving the car which mowed down Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb).

Andrea’s still madly in love with Jamie, the father of her child Millie, but the feeling isn’t mutual. But for now, Jamie’s going to pretend he’s all in. The long game has begun and Andrea is falling for every word.

As the vet makes his way out of the house after a night with blissed-out Andrea, his face darkens as his back is turned.

Elsewhere, another treacherous plan forms when Sarah (Katie Hill) has a conversation with Nicola (Nicola Wheeler).

The teenager’s mind whirs when Nicola suggests that Priya (Fiona Wade) is hiding information which could help Sarah’s gran Charity (Emma Atkins) track down Vanessa’s AWOL baby daddy Kirin.

Is Sarah about to prove she’s a Dingle through and through?