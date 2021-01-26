Emmerdale spoilers: WHY does Jamie Tate cool things with Dawn Taylor?

Is Gabby's flirting causing Jamie's eyes to wander on Emmerdale? It looks that way which means Dawn could soon find herself being given the heave-ho!

There’s definitely something flirty brewing between Jamie Tate (played by Alexander Lincoln) and employee, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So what does this mean for Jamie and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), who started getting closer over Christmas and New Year, after Jamie’s daughter, Millie went missing.

Well nothing good, as on tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, Jamie starts trying to cool things down with Dawn.

What?!

Could it be his eyes have already wandered in a different direction?

Mind you, Jamie had better watch out messing a woman like Dawn about.

After all, it wasn’t that long ago that she shot DEAD dodgy DI Mark Malone!

Elsewhere in the village, now that Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) are an item, Eric’s son, David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) suggests he get to know Brenda’s stepchildren, Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) and Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling) better.

But how will Eric cope when he’s left looking after the twins?

Will he bond with the pair? Or will Cathy and Heath prove to be DOUBLE trouble?!

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV