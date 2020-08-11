Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Will Nate take a bribe from Jamie to keep his guilty secret?

Jamie Tate takes drastic measures to keep Nate from revealing he mowed down Moira Dingle in his car

Emmerdale’s Nate has a decision to make in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s tense times for Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) who are desperately trying to get Nate (Jurell Carter) to keep their secrets. Nate not only knows they’re in a relationship but he also knows Jamie mowed down Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) in his car and didn’t stop to help her.

At the HOP, Jamie takes drastic measures to save his skin and offers recently fired Nate his job back. Will he accept?

Elsewhere, Dan (Liam Fox) feels the pressure as he tries to hide his money problems from Amelia (Daisy Campbell).

Dan’s money problems are mounting since an incident at work in the garage left him in a wheelchair

Gabby (Rosie Bentham) is bowled over when Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) offers her an internship at Take A Vow despite all that’s happened between them.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

