Emmerdale spoilers! How far will Jamie Tate go to save his own skin?

It's crunch time for Jamie Tate who faces prison for running over Moira Dingle unless he can find a way out…

Emmerdale‘s Jamie Tate is backed into a corner in Tuesday’s hour-long episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

If Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) doesn’t want to face charges for his hit-and-run on Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) he’s going to have to act fast. But how far is he prepared to go to save his own skin? Will he fight back against ex-lover Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) for shopping him? As the latest twist in the saga unfolds, will the vet turn out to be more like his ruthless mum Kim (Claire King) than he appears?

With Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Paddy’s (Dominic Brunt) relationship in trouble, Bear (Joshua Richards) warns his son to fight for his woman. But meddler Bear can’t resist doing some ‘help’ of his own…

Wanting an ‘in’ with her estranged sister Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker), Meena (Paige Sandhu) targets her husband Rishi (Bhasker Patel). Manpreet is worried to notice her family-man hubby seems to be forming a bond with Meena.

At the surgery, Manpreet starts looking through CVs for the nurse’s job. She seethes when she learns Rishi has approached Liam (Johnny McPherson) and has put forward Meena for the role!

Elsewhere, Ellis (Aaron Anthony) tries to get Dawn (Olivia Bromley) to take back Billy (Jay Kontzle) but she stands her ground.