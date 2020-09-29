Emmerdale spoilers! Jamie Tate found dead at Home Farm?

Emmerdale spoilers... As his battle with the Dingles rages, Jamie Tate is found out cold on the floor! Is he toast?

Emmerdale‘s Jamie Tate is unconscious in Thursday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jamie Tate has a whole host of enemies in the village. Any number of people – not least the Dingles – would be thrilled to see him gone. But has someone actually done the deed and bumped him off?

When Luke Posner (Max Parker) pitches up at Home Farm to talk to Jamie about his tenancy at Dale View, he’s stunned to find the vet out cold on the floor! Is Jamie dead?

Lovelorn Billy (Jay Kontzle) is still agonising over his split with Dawn (Olivia Bromley). He just can’t make it add up in his mind and is convinced there’s something he doesn’t know. He’s absolutely right of course, but is there any way Dawn is going to admit she dumped him because she murdered Malone (Mark Womack) and is trying to save him from being dragged down by her killer secret?

Elsewhere, Charity (Emma Atkins) is missing Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) and hasn’t heard from her in a while. Are the couple drifting apart?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.