Emmerdale‘s Belle Dingle has a target on her back in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is going to need her family more than ever after tonight’s episode which sees her ex, Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln), push forward with his plan to see her do time for his crime.

Can the Dingles save Belle, who’s got a target on her back as Jamie tries to stop himself going down for the hit-and-run on Moira (Natalie J Robb)?

What has Jamie got in mind for his ex-lover Belle? And how will Belle’s big brother Cain (Jeff Hordley) react to the Tate’s game-plan to shaft his sister? Will Cain dig out his baseball bat and use it on Jamie this time round?

Elsewhere Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) and troubled Gabby (Rosie Bentham) are also plotting big things.

Dan (Liam Fox) who suffered a terrible fall at work is determined to get his life back on track and start providing for his family again despite his disability.