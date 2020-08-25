Emmerdale spoilers! YOU’RE FIRED! Jamie Tate sacks Sam Dingle

Ruthless Jamie Tate gives Sam Dingle the boot

A shocked Sam Dingle (James Hooton) is in the firing line in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) overhears his employee Sam bad-mouthing him, he promptly gives him the boot and tells him he’s fired.

Sam immediately turns to his half-sister Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) for support but is left shocked when his sibling sides with her boyfriend Jamie.

Later on Belle arrives back at the Dingle’s to collect her things after confessing to her dad Zak (Steve Halliwell) that she’s moving in with Jamie.

Elsewhere, a worn-down Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) reveals to Marlon (Mark Charnock) that her boss Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) is threatening to sack her because of a missing delivery of pizza boxes. Uh oh. Will a guilty Marlon confess that he was the culprit?

Plus you could cut the atmosphere with a knife when the social worker walks in just as Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and grand-daughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) are in the middle of a blazing row.

Emmerdale continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:00pm on ITV