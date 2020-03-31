Emmerdale spoilers! Jamie Tate urges Paddy Kirk to fire Belle Dingle!

As business gets tight at the vets, love-rat Jamie Tate suggests Paddy Kirk give Belle Dingle, his secret lover, the push

Emmerdale's Jamie Tate is cut throat in Friday's episode on ITV from 7pm

Jamie shows just how much of a Tate he can be when push comes to shove.

When he learns Belle has gone to a lingerie party that his wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) is hosting with her business partner Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) he is livid. He can’t believe Belle – who’s recently slept with her married colleague – would do such a thing. In a moment alone with Belle, Jamie has a go at her.

Later, he and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) are discussing options for their failing vets’ practice. Bold as brass, Jamie (Alex Lincoln) suggests Belle gets the chop!

Is he doing it for the good of the business – or to distance himself from his fling? Does he realise he’s toying with CAIN DINGLE’s (Jeff Hordley) sister?

Elsewhere, in custody, arrested Billy (Jay Kontzle) comes face-to-face with bent cop Malone (Mark Womack) who informs him he expects Billy to take the rap for the assault of a colleague! As the dodgy DI dishes out an ultimatum what will Billy do?

Following Wendy’s (Susan Cookson) mugging, Bob (Tony Audenshaw) comforts the nurse and plucks up the courage to tell her how he feels about her.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.