Emmerdale spoilers: Can Jimmy King put SHOCK allegations behind him?

When Laurel's childminder lets her down on Emmerdale, Jimmy seizes his chance to put the allegations behind him and offers to childmind Archie.

It’s been a terrible time of late for Jimmy King (played by Nick Miles) on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jimmy has been accused by Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) of abusing Jai’s young son Archie while in his care, after Jai found bruises on the boy’s arms.

The bruises were actually caused by young Arthur Thomas who isn’t happy about Archie’s presence about the place now his mum Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is dating Jai.

But now Jimmy has found himself accused of child abuse and is determined to prove he is innocent!

The fallout is also making things a bit awkward between Jimmy’s wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) and best friend Laurel.

However, in today’s episode of Emmerdale, hope is on the horizon when the childminder cancels on Laurel.

Seizing his chance to put the child abuse allegations behind him, Jimmy offers to look after Archie.

But what will Laurel decide knowing how Jai feels about Jimmy?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV