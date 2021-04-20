Emmerdale spoilers! Jimmy King charged with killing Paul Ashdale!

Nicola reels as her husband Jimmy informs her he's been charged with death by dangerous driving

Emmerdale's Jimmy King is headed for the slammer in Wednesday's episode on ITV from 7pm.

Since Jimmy’s awful accident – which saw him veer off the road in his haulage truck which smashed into a barn and ended up killing Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) violent dad Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) – he’s been convinced he’s done for.

Nicola (Nicola Wheeler), his wife, has said time and time again that it was an accident but Jimmy’s (Nick Miles) taken a life and can’t get past it.

When guilt-ridden Jimmy is taken down to the police station to formally discuss the incident, he leaves having been charged with death by dangerous driving. It’s likely he’s headed to prison.

The couple are already in living in hell. They’ve got a custody battle raging with Juliette (Amelia Curtis), who’s angling for custody of her biological son Carl which is draining them and their finances. And now this. Will the Kings stand firm and fight it together? Can their marriage take the strain?

Elsewhere, Kim Tate’s (Claire King) unimpressed when her son Jamie (Alex Lincoln) announces he’s got back together with Dawn (Olivia Bromley). Again. After trying to get Jamie to re-think his decision Kim gives Gabby, who’s carrying her son’s love child, food for thought.

Later, Dawn suggests she and Jamie should see each other in secret.

And Faith (Sally Dexter) comes up with an idea for her hearse.