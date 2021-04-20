Emmerdale spoilers! Jimmy King discovers his wife Nicola’s betrayal!

Emmerdale spoilers - Charity is quick to point the finger in Nicola's direction when Jimmy challenges her

Emmerdale’s Jimmy King makes a shocking discovery in the first of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stressed to the max, Jimmy King (Nick Miles) is positively baying for blood when he confronts Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) about what’s been going on behind his back.

With a death by dangerous driving charge hanging over his head and the custody battle, Jimmy reels when Charity tells him he should be taking up the issue with his wife not her.

At the scrapyard, Jimmy is aghast when Charity turns out to be right. Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) has been up to no good behind his back, no matter her good intentions.

Jimmy is absolutely fuming with his wife for her betrayal and for getting involved in dodgy shenanigans not least because of what’s going on in their lives right now.

Elsewhere, Noah starts working as Jamie’s (Alex Lincoln) mole, and Pollard (Chris Chittell) catches Faith (Sally Dexter) pinching a mattress and bedding…