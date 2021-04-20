Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Jimmy King discovers his wife Nicola’s betrayal!

Sarah Waterfall

Emmerdale spoilers - Charity is quick to point the finger in Nicola's direction when Jimmy challenges her

Emmerdale’s Jimmy King makes a shocking discovery in the first of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stressed to the max, Jimmy King (Nick Miles) is positively baying for blood when he confronts Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) about what’s been going on behind his back.

With a death by dangerous driving charge hanging over his head and the custody battle, Jimmy reels when Charity tells him he should be taking up the issue with his wife not her.

Jimmy confronts Charity in Emmerdale

Jimmy King confronts Charity Dingle…

Jimmy confronts Charity in Emmerdale

… she’s affronted by his accusation and tells him he should be directing his questions far closer to home… to his wife!

At the scrapyard, Jimmy is aghast when Charity turns out to be right. Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) has been up to no good behind his back, no matter her good intentions.

Jimmy is absolutely fuming with his wife for her betrayal and for getting involved in dodgy shenanigans not least because of what’s going on in their lives right now.

Nicola is in shock in Emmerdale

Nicola is caught bang to rights by Jimmy who can’t believe his wife has gone behind his back and got involved in dodgy shenanigans

Elsewhere, Noah starts working as Jamie’s (Alex Lincoln) mole, and Pollard (Chris Chittell) catches Faith (Sally Dexter) pinching a mattress and bedding…

Pollard catches Faith out in Emmerdale

Faith Dingle is caught out by Pollard

Pollard catches Faith out in Emmerdale

Why Faith stealing all this bedding?

