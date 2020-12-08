Emmerdale spoilers! Jimmy King is plunged into panic!

Emmerdale spoilers - Jimmy King is in a flap thanks to the actions of Mackenzie Boyd

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) is in a spin in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The drama unfolds when Kim Tate (Claire King) asks Jimmy about a late haulage delivery. Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) who Kim turfed out of Home Farm in yesterday’s episode, overhears the conversation and sneakily steals Jimmy’s keys.

Later, Jimmy is panic stricken when he can’t find his keys anywhere and it suddenly dawns on him that Mackenzie must be to blame.

Meanwhile Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is suspicious and decides to find out exactly what Mackenzie is plotting. Will she confront Moira’s brother and if so, what will he say?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm