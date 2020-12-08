Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Jimmy King is plunged into panic!

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Emmerdale spoilers - Jimmy King is in a flap thanks to the actions of Mackenzie Boyd

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) is in a spin in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Kim Tate is furious in Emmerdale

Kim kicked Mackenzie out of Home Farm in yesterday’s episode

The drama unfolds when Kim Tate (Claire King) asks Jimmy about a late haulage delivery. Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) who Kim turfed out of Home Farm in yesterday’s episode, overhears the conversation and sneakily steals Jimmy’s keys.

Mack steals Jimmy's keys in Emmerdale

What is Mack plotting?

Jimmy is panic stricken in Emmerdale

Jimmy King is in a flap when his keys go missing

Later, Jimmy is panic stricken when he can’t find his keys anywhere and it suddenly dawns on him that Mackenzie must be to blame.

Charity is suspicious in Emmerdale

Charity suspects Mackenzie

Meanwhile Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is suspicious and decides to find out exactly what Mackenzie is plotting. Will she confront Moira’s brother and if so, what will he say?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm

