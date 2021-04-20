Emmerdale spoilers! Jimmy King’s SHOCK BOMBSHELL!

Emmerdale spoilers - following on from his wife Nicola's betrayal, Jimmy is at breaking point…

Emmerdale’s Jimmy King is set to cause shockwaves in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The atmosphere at Victoria Cottage couldn’t be worse in the wake of Jimmy King’s (Nick Miles) furious meltdown.

But when the haulage driver discovered his wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) had been making dodgy decisions behind his back it was the straw which broke the camel’s back.

With the worry over custody case for Carl weighing on him – not to mention the financial pressure of the legal battle, the death by dangerous driving charge and now Nicola’s hoo-ha, Jimmy’s had it.

Having witnessed his dad tearing in to his birth mum Juliette (Amelia Curtis), Carl is in bits, too.

Nicola’s determined to get the family back on track and align with Jimmy. But when she tries to talk to her husband, who she’s been married to for years through thick and thin, she gets nowhere.

Nicola’s utterly stunned when she pleads with Jimmy for them to pull together with her only for him to bite back with a shocking declaration…

With the Kings’ marriage in a terrible state where will the couple go from here?