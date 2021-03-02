Emmerdale spoilers - the King couple have no idea their heated discussion is being caught on camera

Emmerdale’s Nicola and Jimmy King are papped in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

A bomb recently hit the King family when Juliette, Carl’s birth mother, turned up wanting to see her son.

Jimmy (Nick Miles) and Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) have been living on their uppers since Juliette (Amelia Curtis) started sneaking around to see Carl who was born via Jimmy’s sperm after a mix-up at a fertility clinic back in 2014. The matter was settled a year later when it was agreed that Nicola and Jimmy would raise Carl. Now, however, Juliette wants access to Carl.

With lawyers involved in the background, Jimmy has reached out to Juliette and arranged for her to spend some time with Carl in the park. It’s tricky for Jimmy who’s on edge while his son is out with Juliette, and later returns having had a good time.

As he and Nicola have a catch up about it away from the listening ears of the children, emotions are running high. But as the couple vent and gesticulate over their upset about Juliette wanting to see Carl they have no idea a photographer is snapping their every move!

To the naked eye their chat could look like a heated row. Is someone planning to use the pics against them?