Emmerdale spoilers! Kerry Wyatt worries about Amelia Spencer’s wellbeing

Emmerdale's Kerry Wyatt is a worried woman in Friday's episode on ITV from 7pm

When Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) found Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) hassling Amelia, she told her to do one.

Cafe owner Brenda was convinced Amelia had ‘egged’ her cafe and wanted an apology. But Amelia wasn’t about to admit she’d done anything of the sort. And when protective Kerry walked in on the confrontation, she backed Amelia all the way.

But Amelia, of course, did egg the cafe as payback for what has become of her father-figure Dan who is now disabled following an allergic reaction to one of Brenda’s wraps.

Feeling terrible for lying, Amelia is in church confessing her sins when Kerry finds her.

Sad to see the teenager is still in such turmoil over Dan’s troubles, Kerry’s also worried that the situation has driven deeply religious Amelia to lie. Will Kerry find a way to help her?

Elsewhere, Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) is trying to find his AWOL wife who’s vanished after exposing his affair. His panic ramps up when Tracy (Amy Walsh) reveals Andrea (Anna Nightingale) has vanished with their daughter Millie without taking any money, bank cards or even her car…

Will Jamie – whose affair with Belle Dingle has caused his wife to flee – find his girls?