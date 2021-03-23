Emmerdale spoilers: Kidnap horror for groom-to-be Paul!

Paul is banking on his wedding day being the end of his violent secrets – but the truth will soon be revealed...

Emmerdale villain Paul Ashdale is backed into a corner in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

A huge week in Emmerdale is about to unfold which will involve stunts, flash-forwards and one villager left dead!

It’s a big moment for Paul (Reece Dinsdale) and Mandy (Lisa Riley), who are set to wed.

Mandy’s thrilled to bits with her leopard-print wedding dress, the barn is decked out for the ceremony – and groom Paul’s hoping that putting a ring on it will mean an end to all his violent secrets.

But he’s beaten up his son Vinny (Bradley Johnson) one time too many – and Liv (Isobel Steele) is determined to find out who’s behind the unexplained attacks.

The problem is, Liv has got it all wrong. She thinks Paul’s dodgy mate Connor (Danny Cunningham) is responsible, and her big brother Aaron (Danny Miller) has taken it upon himself to kidnap him!

Pleased with his handiwork, Aaron calls Paul and tells him he’s got a surprise for him.

The groom-to-be reckons it must be something to do with the wedding and gets the shock of his life when Aaron presents him with dangerous criminal, Connor, who’s been bound and gagged!

Paul needs to think fast. Connor knows all his secrets and could spill the beans. Telling Aaron and co that he needs to ‘deal with’ Connor himself, Paul manages to get rid of everyone.

The Dingles are astonished when Connor then legs it out of the house – but Paul says he had to let him go as Connor knows someone ‘on the inside’ who could make things worse.

Suspicious Liv doesn’t buy a word of it.

Tailing Connor she finds him on the outskirts of the village and confronts him.

As she accuses affronted Connor of hurting Vinny, the real truth about violent Paul starts falling into place…

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.