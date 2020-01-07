Kim Tate lets money do the talking as she offers her daughter-in-law Andrea cash to leave

Emmerdale‘s Kim Tate offers Andrea a bribe to move away from the village in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Home Farm life is still super awkward for Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) who is hoping husband Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) will forgive her for not telling him she had a one-night stand with Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) and for a time was worried Graham was actually daughter Millie’s biological dad. It’s not looking likely though, is it?

Fed up with miserable Andrea moping around at Home Farm having mucked up the family unit, resentful Kim just wants her beloved son Jamie back in the fold instead. But with Andrea not budging Kim tries a bribe to get rid of her. Will Andrea take it?

Over at Mill, Aaron (Danny Miller) is trying to get Liv (Isobel Steele) to forgive his horrendous outburst from the other day when she found him at home with a hook-up. But will she accept, and will he agree when Liv insists he apologises to Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) too?

With Aaron on the back foot knowing he’s done wrong, Liv takes the opportunity to suggest her struggling sibling starts seeing his counsellor again.

At the office, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) realises with dread that he’s going to have to pull an all-nighter at work. With the pressure eating away at him, the former addict buckles and makes a call to a pizza place for a ‘special delivery’.

When Graham (Andrew Scarborough) turns up as Jai’s ‘pizza’ arrives, will he realise Jai’s about to fall off the wagon and binge on coke rather than a quattro formaggio?