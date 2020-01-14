Kim Tate has murder on her mind after Graham Foster rejects her plea to give their relationship another chance

Emmerdale‘s Kim Tate puts out a hit on Graham Foster in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

A week of special episodes – where the viewers will see the same day play out from a different character’s perspective – will end in Graham Foster’s murder. But as the suspects – Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale), Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), Kim Tate (Claire King), Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) – all reveal their motives who ends up killing him?

The fatal week kicks off with Kim Tate who should be focussing on the grand opening of the Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits centre but instead is consumed with jealousy over Graham’s (Graham Foster) impending move to France with Rhona (Zoe Henry) and her son Leo.

Summoning Graham, Kim uncharacteristically lets her guard down and candidly asks her ex for another chance. But when she goes on to realise he’s playing her for a fool, the shutters go down and humiliated Kim’s left fizzing with rage.

When she then discovers a string of unauthorised withdrawals have been made from her bank account, Kim insists Graham will pay and orders her right-hand man Al to kill him! Will their murder plot see them get shot of Graham or will someone else do the honours?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.