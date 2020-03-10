Kim Tate reels as her beloved son Jamie cuts her out of his life and warns his unscrupulous mum to keep her distance from now on

Emmerdale‘s Kim Tate (Claire King) is rejected in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tate (Claire King) is under discussion when Andrea (Anna Nightingale) and Jamie (Alex Lincoln) get together for a chat.

Andrea wants Jamie to see his dangerous mum for what she is and urges him to cut Kim out of his life. Picking up on his reluctance, Andrea informs him that Kim has threatened Belle (Eden Taylor Draper). What will Jamie actually say when he confronts Kim?

Sam (James Hooton) still wants Vinny (Bradley Johnson) out of the Dingle house. He’s convinced Mandy’s (Lisa Riley) son took his ring and pawned it.

But will Sam’s guilty son Samson reveal the real truth? Are dusty skeletons about to tumble out of cupboards at the Dingle homstead?