Emmerdale spoilers: Will Kim Tate reveal the TRUTH?

What is wrong with Kim Tate on Emmerdale? After Gabby and Lydia make a SHOCK discovery following Kim's collapse, will she confess ALL?

Is Kim Tate still alive on Emmerdale? (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) arrives to begin her cleaning duties at Home Farm and is shocked to find Kim lying lifeless on the floor…

However, Kim soon opens her eyes in a panic after her SHOCK collapse.

Lydia is worried and tells Kim she needs to see a doctor.

But for some reason, Kim wants to avoid seeing a doctor.

WHAT is going on?

Secretly, Kim is terrified there is something seriously wrong with her.

So she starts to research some medical information on her laptop.

But later, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) accidentally sees what Kim has been researching online.

When Kim is confronted by both Gabby and Lydia, will the bosslady come clean about WHAT is going on?

Meanwhile, things are moving forward for Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) in a big way.

Matty breaks the news to his mum, Moira (Natalie J Robb) that he has a consultation and assessment to get on the waiting list for lower surgery.

Matty is excited and emotional about how the surgery is going to change his life.

But Moira can’t help but secretly worry that Matty is going through with the surgery for the sake of his girlfriend, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson).

What is the TRUTH?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV