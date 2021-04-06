Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate in SHOCK collapse!

Something's up with Kim Tate on Emmerdale. After angry confrontations with both Jamie and Gabby, she suddenly collapses...

Kim Tate (played by Claire King) is not a happy camper on tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kim is annoyed when she discovers her son, Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) has signed over ownerwhip of Dale View to his soon-to-be ex-wife, Andrea (Anna Nightingale).

Kim does not want her daughter-in-law to get her hands on any Home Farm assets.

Kim and Jamie get into a big argument before Jamie storms off to a conference.

So Kim takes out her frustrations on Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), who is now pregnant with Jamie’s baby.

Gabby tries to defend herself against Kim’s angry accusations.

But instead, Gabby finds herself kicked-out of Home Farm!

However, no sooner has Gabby left, Kim becomes woozy and disorientated.

Kim loses her balance and collapses to the floor…

Meanwhile, Ethan Anderson (Emile John) opens up to Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) about his past.

He reveals that his mum left when he was three.

Victoria lost her own mum, Sarah when she was just a child.

So Ethan and Victoria definitely have something more in common than they might have imagined.

Elsewhere in the village, Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) appears to be taking advantage of various opportunities coming her way.

Faith gives a surprised Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) £1,000!

Faith claims to have sold the funeral hearse.

But is that really how she got the money?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV