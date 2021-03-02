Emmerdale spoilers! Kim Tate spikes Dawn’s drink!

Emmerdale spoilers - desperate to get Dawn away from Jamie, Kim Tate spikes her son's girlfriend's drink

Emmerdale’s Kim Tate turns deadly in the first of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Jamie Tate and Dawn having admitted their feelings for each other and decided to start dating, Kim Tate is furious! She may not be particularly impressed with her son right now but she certainly doesn’t Jamie getting involved with a former prostitute.

Jamie (Alex Lincoln) is on cloud nine as he and Dawn (Olivia Bromley) have arranged their first date. But Dawn’s also got a meeting with her social worker about Lucas, her little boy who has recently been taken back into care.

Knowing about Dawn’s important meeting, lingering Kim (Claire King) creates a distraction and spikes Dawn’s drink!

Will her horrible plan pay off and ruin Dawn’s chance of getting Lucas back?

Over at the church, Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) is in the graveyard, staring at the space where Malone once lay (before Will moved his body to Home Farm).

The vicar is filled with dread when Charles (Kevin Mathurin) comes along and confirms that the planned exhumation of the grave is going ahead the following day.

Guilt-ridden Harriet is terrified that the family’s grisly secret – that Dawn killed dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack) and Harriet and Will (Dean Andrews) buried his body – will be exposed.

Elsewhere, things are happier for Rhona (Zoe Henry) who organises a date with Marlon (Mark Charnock), and for Rishi (Bhasker Patel) who suggests he and Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) should renew their vows!

Emmerdale continues on ITV.