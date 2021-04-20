Emmerdale spoilers - Pregnant Gabby is taken aback by Kim's reaction to the scan pic of her baby

Emmerdale’s Kim Tate wants Gabby’s baby in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Home Farm, Andrea (Anna Nightingale) storms in to give her ex mother-in-law a piece of her mind.

She’s aghast that granny Kim (Claire King) was ‘drunk’ while she was minding poorly Millie and bans her from seeing the child!

But Kim wasn’t drunk. Kim’s being poisoned by a secret enemy and has no idea. Plagued by woozy spells and confusion, she’s secretly worried she’s got dementia which killed her father.

Kim’s heartbroken about Andrea’s ban but isn’t about to be told what she can and can’t do. But her focus is soon directed elsewhere when she clocks the scan pic of Gabby (Rosie Bentham) and Jamie’s baby.

Kim’s totally enraptured which is lovely. But Gabby reels when she refers to the unborn tot as ‘my baby’! Is controlling Kim looking to get her mitts on the tot?

Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Jamie (Alex Lincoln) meet for a drink and as the booze flows, the chemistry sizzles. Can Jamie persuade Dawn to give him another chance?

Rhona (Zoe Henry) has an idea which could help her boyfriend Marlon’s (Mark Charnock) money problems.