Emmerdale spoilers! Say you’re sorry! Laurel makes Arthur apologise

Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas snaps in Monday's episode on ITV from 7pm

Now the bullying secret is out of the bag it’s time to make amends at Mulberry.

With Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) having supported her son Arthur – who recently confessed to bullying Archie Sharma – she now wants her boy to apologise to Jimmy King (Nick Miles), the dad who he blamed for hurting the child.

Will Jimmy’s wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) accept Arthur’s words on her husband’s behalf? Is the sorry saga which tore the Kings, the Thomases and the Sharmas apart finally done?

At the Dingles, Sam (James Hooton) wants Vinny (Bradley Johnson) out of the house. Lydia (Karen Blick) has found an incriminating receipt and Sam reckons Mandy’s (Lisa Riley) son has pawned his ring. Covering for Sam’s guilty son Samson, Vinny’s happy to take the fall.

Elsewhere, Andrea (Anna Nightingale) is determined to get a recording of Kim Tate (Claire King) confessing. But is all as it seems?

