Emmerdale spoilers! Say you’re sorry! Laurel makes Arthur apologise

Sarah Waterfall Sarah Waterfall

Laurel Thomas insists that Arthur apologises for bullying Archie Sharma and blaming it on innocent dad Jimmy King

Emmerdale‘s Laurel Thomas snaps in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Now the bullying secret is out of the bag it’s time to make amends at Mulberry.

With Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) having supported her son Arthur – who recently confessed to bullying Archie Sharma – she now wants her boy to apologise to Jimmy King (Nick Miles), the dad who he blamed for hurting the child.

Will Jimmy’s wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) accept Arthur’s words on her husband’s behalf? Is the sorry saga which tore the Kings, the Thomases and the Sharmas apart finally done?

Arthur's campaign against Archie is back in Emmerdale

Laurel Thomas hopes that the trouble between her son Arthur and her boyfriend’s son Archie is all over

At the Dingles, Sam (James Hooton) wants Vinny (Bradley Johnson) out of the house. Lydia (Karen Blick) has found an incriminating receipt and Sam reckons Mandy’s (Lisa Riley) son has pawned his ring. Covering for Sam’s guilty son Samson, Vinny’s happy to take the fall.

Vinny is accused of pawning Sam's ring in Emmerdale

Sam Dingle thinks Vinny has stolen a precious ring for him and pawned it for cash. He wants him to pack his bags. But Vinny is covering for Sam’s guilty son Samson

Elsewhere, Andrea (Anna Nightingale) is determined to get a recording of Kim Tate (Claire King) confessing. But is all as it seems?

Andrea sets a trap for Kim in Emmerdale

At Take a Vow, Andrea tries to push Kim Tate to make a confession but can she outsmart her cunning former mother-in-law?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

NAV BUG FIX