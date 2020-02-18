Emmerdale spoilers! Laurel and Jai get back together!

It's time for Laurel Thomas and Jai Sharma to kiss and make up… Can they make their blended family work second time around?

Laurel Thomas and Jai Sharma reunite in Wednesday's episode.

There was a time when Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) thought they had it licked. But behind the scenes Laurel’s son Arthur was really upset when Jai’s son Archie arrived in the mix and started eating in to his time with his mum.

Arthur started bullying Archie and cleverly framed Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and things slowly started to unravel. Recovering addict Jai’s relapse into cocaine was the icing on the cake and once Laurel, an ex-addict herself, learned he was back on drugs, she wanted out.

But Jai’s done a stint in rehab and made it very clear to Laurel he’s serious about her and sees a future for them.

Laurel’s been reluctant but decides it’s time to follow her heart. Jai’s over the moon when Laurel leans in for a kiss!

But will she tell him the truth about Arthur’s confession? Could the news that her son was bullying his much younger son throw a spanner in to the romance?

Troubled Arthur takes another knock when he overhears Doug (Duncan Preston) sharing big news.

In prison, Marlon (Mark Charnock) sobs in his cell. The innocent dad, who’s been charged with murdering Graham Foster, just isn’t coping with being locked up and wants to be anywhere but trapped in his cell.

