Emmerdale spoilers! Laurel and Jai learn she’s PREGNANT!

Emmerdale spoilers - A baby bombshell lands on the couple who reel when a pregnancy test comes up positive

Emmerdale‘s Laurel learns she’s pregnant in Thursday’s episode from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Laurel’s got a right headache but when she becomes nauseous, Jai jokes that his girlfriend must be pregnant!

His joke gives Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) a jolt and gets her thinking about the date of her last period. With her being 46, her cycle is becoming erratic but for peace of mind the couple get a pregnancy test.

Laurel and Jai (Chris Bisson) are totally blindsided when the test turns out positive! Is it the right time for the couple – who have five kids between them – to add another child to their big blended family?

Elsewhere Al (Michael Wildman) and Priya (Fiona Wade) have just got engaged but while it’s full steam ahead for besotted Priya, who’s now all about wedding plans, is Al on the same page?

When Al tells Priya he’s heading out of the village for a few days for work where’s he going… and why?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.