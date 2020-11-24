Emmerdale spoilers! Laurel Thomas has an agonising decision to make

Emmerdale spoilers - an emotional Laurel Thomas is feeling the pressure as she must decide what to do about her unborn baby

Laurel Thomas has an agonising decision to make in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Laurel, who is 13 weeks pregnant with Jai Sharma’s (Chris Bisson) baby was left upset in yesterday’s episode when she went for a private scan and was told her baby most probably has a type of chromosomal syndrome.

She’s been told by the medics she can have a special CVS test to confirm the initial diagnosis but that having the test could potentially risk her unborn baby’s life. Tonight Laurel is agonising over whether or not to go ahead with the test. What will she decide?

Meanwhile, her oblivious son, Arthur (Alfie Clarke) makes disparaging comments about a pregnant teacher at school, causing stressed Laurel to react badly.

Elsewhere Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) continues to be abrupt and off-hand with Moira (Natalie J Robb) who is worried about his troubled mood.

Later on Moira distracts Cain and seduces him but she’s left feeling stung and rejected when it’s clear something is still bothering him.

When Moira tells Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) what’s been going on, Rhona suggests Moira goes all-out later that night to try and fix things with Cain. Moira makes a huge effort but when Cain comes home and is surly and unresponsive she’s utterly devastated.

Elsewhere, Harriet Finch (Catherine Dow Blyton) feels guilty about her fractured family and tells Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) that she and Lucas should spend Christmas with Dawn’s dad, Will (Dean Andrews) without her. Dawn can’t help feeling upset that Harriet won’t be there.

Plus Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) starts putting up the Christmas decorations but gets emotional now that her son Vinny (Bradley Johnson) is no longer around. When she tells her other half Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) how she’s feeling, Paul’s racked with guilt knowing that he’s to blame for Vinny’s absence.

Paul encourages Mandy to go and see Vinny but when she turns up at the Mill armed with gifts, it’s obvious Vinny feels uncomfortable being around her and Paul.

When Mandy leaves, Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) urges Vinny not to let Paul come between him and his mum but will Vinny take Liv’s advice on board?

