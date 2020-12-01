Emmerdale spoilers! Laurel Thomas and Jai get the Down’s Syndrome results

Emmerdale spoilers - Laurel Thomas and Jai Sharma wait to hear if their unborn baby has Down's Syndrome

Pregnant Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is on tenterhooks waiting for the result of her recent CVS (chorionic villus sampling) test in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Laurel, who recently went for her first scan, decided to have the test after the medics informed her that her baby could have Down’s Syndrome.

Tonight she and Jai get the news that their unborn child DOES have Down’s. The couple return home numb as they attempt to process the news.

However, they’re in for a shock when they’re greeted by Laurel’s daughter Gabby (Rosie Bentham) who had no idea her mum was even pregnant until she recently found the scan picture!

With Laurel and sibling Arthur (Alfie Clarke) now in the know, they chatter about the prospect of having a new baby brother or sister. Will Laurel feel able to tell them about the Down’s diagnosis?

Elsewhere Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) was rocked in yesterday’s episode to discover the grave where she hid the body of DI Malone (Mark Womack) is going to be dug up.

Needing to take action fast, Harriet calls the bishop, determined to stop the exhumation.

The bishop announces that she will come and visit Harriet in person to discuss the matter which makes Harriet panic even more that Malone’s body may be discovered sooner rather than later.

A scared Harriet is pushed to the brink and turns to Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) for help. Will is also panicked and knows that something has to be done…and fast! How can they stop Malone’s body from being discovered?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm