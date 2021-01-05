Emmerdale spoilers: Will Laurel Thomas be driven back to drink?

Emmerdale spoilers - still trying to come to terms with recent tragic events, will stressed-out Laurel be tempted to start drinking alcohol again on Emmerdale?

It was a terrible end to last year for Laurel Thomas (played by Charlotte Bellamy) and her partner, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) on Emmerdale (7:00pm, ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The couple reached a devastating decision to terminate Laurel’s pregnancy after discovering their baby would be born with Down’s syndrome.

Laurel has felt stressed-out and judged since then, as others in the village have struggled to understand how they could make such a decision.

On tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, Laurel finds herself tempted by a glass of champagne.

Will recovering alcoholic Laurel be driven back to the bottle as a way to mask her pain?

Meanwhile, it’s the aftermath of angry Ethan (Emile John) naming and shaming Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) in The Woolpack.

Could the teenager soon find herself in BIG trouble with the police for knowingly planting illegal drugs on innocent Ethan?

Elsewhere in the village, romance continues to blossom again between former flames, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).

After their missed oppotunity of a tea date in nearby Hotten, Marlon dresses-up as classic comedy star, Stan Laurel as a nod to the black and white movie nights he and Rhona used to enjoy.

Will Marlon’s fancy dress put a smile on Rhona’s face?

