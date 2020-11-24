Emmerdale spoilers! Laurel Thomas gets upsetting news at her baby scan

Emmerdale spoilers - Laurel Thomas is scared when there seems to be a problem with her unborn baby....

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) gets some upsetting news when she goes for her baby scan in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Laurel, who is thirteen weeks pregnant, goes with her partner Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson ) for a private scan. However at the hospital, the sonographer is concerned about the scan results and gets a more senior consultant to take a look.

Laurel and Jai are upset when the consultant explains that it’s likely their baby has a type of chromosomal syndrome and asks whether Laurel would like to undergo further testing to confirm that this is the case.

Elsewhere it’s Cain Dingle’s (Jeff Hordley) 50th birthday and family members Noah Tate (Jack Downham) and Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) surprise him at the garage.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) suggests that Cain comes home for lunch on his special day as it will just be the two of them and they’ll have the house to themselves! However Moira’s left feeling deflated and disappointed when her plans don’t work out the way she was hoping.

Meanwhile Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) starts her new job but meddling Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) whips up trouble which leaves Gabby worrying that she’s about to get fired. Is Gabby going to lose her job before she’s even properly begun?

