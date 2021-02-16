The strain of Laurel's lapse in sobriety is taking its toll on her relationship

Emmerdale’s Laurel Thomas is stung in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Laurel’s been to hell and back since making the decision to terminate her unplanned pregnancy.

The upset of it all pushed her to the very edge and saw Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) break her sobriety. It was a momentary lapse but it shook the stressed-out mum to the core.

Jai (Chris Bisson) was quick to lend his support and understanding. The pregnancy was his loss too – and he’s also an addict in recovery.

But Laurel feels Jai’s overstepped his support and is hurt to realise he doesn’t trust her when she finds him checking for booze in her her water bottle.

Will his surveillance cause a massive row?

Things are happier for Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Moira (Natalie J Robb), who are arranging a romantic night away in a hotel. Tracy (Amy Walsh) offers to babysit Kyle and Isaac leaving Nate (Jurell Carter) fearful of the responsibility of looking after his dad’s children.

Trouble strikes for Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) who’s got Juliette (Amelia Curtis) round to talk while unaware Jimmy (Nick Miles) is at work. Nicola hopes to talk to Juliette about Carl, woman-to-woman.

But when Jimmy comes home unexpectedly he is fuming to find them together. Later, he warns his wife that if Carl is taken from the family it will be her fault.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.