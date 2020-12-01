Emmerdale spoilers! Laurel Thomas and Jai must make the hardest decision of their lives

Emmerdale spoilers - Laurel Thomas and Jai Sharma agonise over the future of their unborn baby

Pregnant Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is in turmoil as she prepares to make the hardest decision of her life in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Laurel has been told that her and her partner Jai Sharma’s (Chris Bisson) baby, has Down’s Syndrome and ever since the couple have been trying to process the news and decide the future of their unborn child.

In yesterday’s episode, Laurel was seen chatting to her good friend Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) whose child Leo, has Down’s Syndrome, however tensions rose between the two women when it was clear that Laurel was considering having a termination.

Tonight, in a special four-hander episode featuring just Laurel, Jay, Rhona and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), parents Marlon and Rhona talk fondly about Leo and all the joy their son has brought into their lives.

Meanwhile Laurel and Jai agonise, but after taking many factors into consideration, the couple is united in a silent sadness. They have both made the sad decision that they want to terminate the pregnancy.

Will anything or anyone change their minds?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm