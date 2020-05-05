Emmerdale spoilers! Laurel Thomas reports her OWN SON to the police!

At Mulberry Cottage, police turn up to talk to troubled Arthur who's been shopped by his mother Laurel…

Emmerdale‘s Laurel Thomas takes drastic action in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Arthur Thomas is called to come downstairs, the lad is stunned when he finds PC Swirling waiting for him!

But how will he react when he finds out his own mother, Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) has called the police about his behaviour which seems to be spiralling out of control?

Down the road, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) fumes when Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) turns up with documents connected to Johnny’s guardianship.

It’s a sore point for the pub landlady who is fuming with her fiancee Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) for having approached Rhona about it. But with Vanessa having treatment for cancer, the vet needs to get her affairs in order and top of the list is making sure her young son Johnny will be loved and cared for in the event of her death. When Charity appeared reluctant to step up for Johnny, Vanessa asked her best friend Rhona instead.

The guardianship issue kicks off another row between the couple who eventually get over it when they head to hospital for another of Vanessa’s treatment sessions. Later, back at home, the pair is in a great mood – and it turns out they have huge news to share with their family about the future…

At the Woolpack, Bob Hope continues to moon over Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) who seems completely oblivious to his affections.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.