Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is really struggling in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Last week Laurel made the heart-breaking decision to have a termination following the test results that showed her and Jai Sharma’s (Chris Bisson) unborn baby had Down’s Syndrome.

Tonight, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) who has son Leo with Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) who has Down’s, is being lovely and supportive to Laurel but she is full of self-loathing and is struggling to cope.

Elsewhere, Mackenzie tells his sister Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) that he’s leaving town, having recently been turfed out of Home Farm.

Moira immediately offers her brother a place to stay at Butler’s but her other half Cain, (Jeff Hordley) is furious when he hears what Moira’s done. He definitely doesn’t want Mackenzie under the same roof.

Later on Mack and his partner in crime, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) drive out to the barn where Mack has stashed all their stolen merchandise. Mack and Charity enjoy flirting with each other and Charity is definitely attracted to Mack, but can she trust him and is Mack plotting something secret that she has no idea about?

Meanwhile Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) spots Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) heading off for a driving lesson with her instructor and is immediately concerned.

Paul was worried yesterday when he found out Liv was planning to learn how to drive, knowing that she recently had a seizure and could easily have another one behind the wheel. Will he intervene?

Plus Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) is fuming when Kim Tate (Claire King) tells Milly she has a VERY special Christmas plan in store for her.

Elsewhere, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) tells her other half Paddy (Dominic Brunt) that Charity definitely won’t be invited to their Christmas Dinner and Paddy, who is planning a surprise wedding for him and Chas, is in a spin when he and Marlon suddenly realise they haven’t sent out any wedding invitations yet!

