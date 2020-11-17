Emmerdale spoilers! Leanna plots to get REVENGE on Gabby

What will Leanna do to get back at Gabby who's been targetting Leanna's dad Liam?

Emmerdale’s Leanna Cunningham has a plan in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Gabby (Rosie Bentham) having done all she can to break up Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi), Leanna (Mimi Slinger) is raging.

Gabby’s suggested Liam’s been flirting with his colleague Meena (Paige Sandhu), she’s been stuck to Leyla like glue and worse of all she didn’t put Leyla straight when her concerned boss asked if Liam had been taking advantage of her.

Liam’s relationship with Leyla has taken a pounding thanks to Gabby and Leanna’s going to make her pay. What’s she got in store for her former stepsister Gabby?

Meanwhile, at the HOP, Jai (Chris Bisson) tells Gabby he reckons Al (Michael Wildman) might have a job for her.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.