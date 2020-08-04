Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Harding’s tormenter is REVEALED!

Leyla is still shaken after her encounter with a mystery intruder at the office on Emmerdale. But she's in for another shock when she discovers WHO it was!

Someone has been menacing and making Leyla Harding’s (Roxy Shahidi) life a misery for weeks now on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At first, Leyla suspected the culprit was Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger), who did not approve of Leyla’s relationship with Leanna’s dad, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

But after calling the police following her confrontation with an intruder at the Take A Vow office, the penny FINALLY drops for Leyla in today’s episode of Emmerdale when she realises WHO her tormenter is…

But WHO is behind the campaign of hate? And WHY have they got it in for Leyla?

Elsewhere, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) is curious about Belle’s (Eden Taylor-Draper) strange behaviour and starts to wonder if Belle is secretly seeing married man, Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) again.

If only Lydia knew what’s REALLY on Belle’s mind!

Still in a dilemma over what to do about Jamie’s SHOCK confession, will Belle decide it’s time to report Jamie to the police over the hit-and-run horror that has landed Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) in hospital?

Meanwhile, there’s BIG trouble on the homefront for village vicar, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton), when Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) finds out Harriet has cheated on her dad, Will (Dean Andrews) with dodgy DI Mark Malone (Mark Womack)…

Last month, tensions between Will and his former boss took a violent turn when Will attacked Malone with a wrench.

Reeling from Harriet’s betrayal with her dad’s sworn enemy, Dawn warns Harriet to come clean about the affair. Or she will!

Emmerdale continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:00pm on ITV